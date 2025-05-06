Sunken vessel recovered from near Ludington

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A sunken vessel has been successfully removed from Pere Marquette Lake in Ludington, with the U.S. Coast Guard assisting in containing an oil spill.

During recovery operations, a leak of oil or fuel was observed coming from the vessel, Ludington Police said in a news release.

Both Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee were notified, the release went on to say, and provided an oil containment boom, which was deployed to absorb and contain the leaked fluid.

The source of the oil leak has since been removed from the water, however, the containment boom will remain in place for several days to ensure that any residual fluids are fully absorbed and do not pose a risk to the ecosystem, according to police.

No information was given about when the boat sank or what caused it to sink.

The City of Ludington funded the recovery operation and will seek full reimbursement from the vessel owner.

