Sunday events around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring starts Tomorrow and whether you're looking to enjoy the last of winter or welcome in the new season, there's a lot to do around West Michigan.

It's the last day of the season for Bittersweet Resort in Otsego. The resort is open from 9-5 p.m. a perfect amount of time to take in the last sights of the ski season.

If you need to rent any ski gear, the resort has rentals available.

Movie goers can see a free showing of Black Widow at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon. It's all part of the center's Free Family Movie Days.

The fun starts at 3 p.m.

Today is the last day of the West Michigan Women's Expo. It's happening at DeVos Place from 11-4 p.m. It features a number of exhibits that offer entertainment, education and fun for women and their families.