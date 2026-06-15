STURGIS, Mich. — Fallen trees and downed debris remain in Sturgis after Thursday's storm system spawned two tornadoes in West Michigan, initially leaving at least 3,000 Sturgis neighbors without power.

At least 3,000 Sturgis neighbors lost power when the storm hit, but as of around 11 p.m. Sunday, there are no significant outages.

WATCH: Sturgis neighbors continue cleanup after Thursday's storm cut power to thousands

Sturgis neighbors continue cleanup after Thursday's storm cut power to thousands

I spoke with neighbor Chris Green while he was clearing fallen branches from his backyard, one of the thousands affected by the outage.

Green said he lost power Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.

"It's always tough when you lose power, especially when you're down for a long time," Green said.

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Green added some of his neighbors were not as fortunate as him, saying the severity of Thursday's storm caught many off guard.

"I don't think anyone's expecting what a lot of us got, some of us were a little bit more fortunate than others, but for the people that got the heavy damage, I hope they can get back power and everything as soon as possible," Green said.

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He also had a message for his community.

"I just hope everyone is okay, everyone is safe. And hope everything's cleaned up very quickly," Green said.

For neighbors still dealing with medical equipment needs, the city will offer free oxygen tank filling on Monday.

Neighbors are asked to enter the city parking lot from behind the library and drive between City Hall and the Public Safety Department to the red trailer. Tanks will be filled from 2 to 4 p.m., and the service is completely free.

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