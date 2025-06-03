Study: Removing fluoride would mean more cavities in kids and higher health costs

CHICAGO, Ill. — A newly-released study examines the potential financial impact of removing fluoride from public water across the United States, estimating that health care costs could reach billions.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed intentions to alter the country’s water system, advocating for the removal of fluoride.

Grand Rapids became the first city to add fluoride to its water in 1945, a decision that is widely considered a health victory. Kennedy cites research indicating that high fluoride levels can cause neurotoxicity.

The study posed the question: “What are the projected outcomes of ceasing to fluoridate public water on rates of tooth decay and the cost of dental care among children in the U.S.?” The findings project that tooth decay in children could rise by 7.5 percentage points, leading to an increase in health care costs by approximately $9.8 billion over five years. This increase translates to 25 million additional cavities among children.

The study also highlights that the decline in dental health would be more severe for children without insurance or those covered by public insurance, compared to their peers with private dental insurance. Conducted by JAMA Health Forum, the research spanned from November 2024 to February 2025 and analyzed data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which took place between 2013 and 2016.

Researchers noted that their estimates may be conservative, as they only considered children receiving optimal fluoride exposure and did not account for those receiving less than the maximum recommended amount.

The study pointed to the experience of Calgary, Alberta, which ceased fluoridation in 2011 and subsequently saw a rise in dental disease. Calgary resumed fluoridating its water in March of this year. In contrast, Utah has prohibited fluoride in its water, while Miami-Dade County in Florida has voted to eliminate it.

Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in May its decision to remove an ingestible fluoride prescription drug from the market starting in October for review, citing concerns about potential impacts on gut health. It's important to note that this decision does not extend to toothpaste or mouth rinses. The American Dental Association has publicly disagreed with the FDA’s decision.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube