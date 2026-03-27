Stolen truck pulled from Wolf Lake found with help of fishing sonar device

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says a stolen truck has been found at the bottom of Wolf Lake months after disappearing. A man reached out to the Sheriff's Office after finding the truck while fishing in Almena Township.

Officials say the man reported finding the truck 25 feet underwater with his Garmin LiveScope sonar system. A Detective Sergeant coordinated with the Van Buren County Dive Team to investigate and locate the large vehicle.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says after finding and retrieving the vehicle, they identified it as a Dodge Ram pickup that was reported stolen out of Kalamazoo County in October 2025.

After being underwater for months, the truck became a home to the local wildlife. Dive Team members took the extra step to safely return the fish and other animals back to the water.

The investigation into the vehicle theft is ongoing.

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