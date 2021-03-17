Menu

Statewide tornado drill scheduled for next week

Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 17, 2021
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Eaton County plans to participate in the annual voluntary statewide tornado drill next week, the county says.

The drill is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 24 at 1 p.m.

Eaton County officials say warning sirens will be tested throughout the county in addition to the countywide alert system, which will notify residents via text, phone and email.

The county encourages everyone to have conversations on severe weather procedures while following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Residents may also create a Smart911 account to receive emergency alerts.

Click here for more on how to stay safe in the event of a natural disaster.

