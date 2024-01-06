State police: 1 teen killed, 1 hurt after car hits bicyclists in Oceana Co.

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating an Oceana County crash that killed a teenager and hurt another— both from the Amish community.

Troopers responded to the crash on Skeels Road, west of 192nd Avenue, in Holton Township around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say a 35-year-old woman was driving west on Skeels Road when she hit two bicyclists that were also heading west.

MSP says a 15-year-old girl died at the scene and a 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The teens were siblings and part of the Amish community, according to troopers.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube