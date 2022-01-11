State of Michigan to update its website

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is updating its websites.

It might sound like a fairly simple task to some, but it includes changing more than 170,000 web pages.

This has been in the works for years. The Michigan Legislature approved funding back in 2017.

Nineteen state agency websites will be updated this Friday, with additional websites being launched monthly through April.

The platform currently being used has been in place for 20 years.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says the changes will help bring Michigan into the 21st century and the platforms will be more user-friendly.