State Firework rules to remember before Memorial Day weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer for many in Michigan, and many Michiganders like to kick it off with a bang. While it can be a good time lighting them off, noise complaints and fines aren't very fun.

Michigan law says you can light off fireworks the Saturday and Sunday before memorial day from 11:00 AM to 11:45 PM. Breaking the rule and launching fireworks at the wrong time could mean a fine of up to $1,000. A similar ruling applies to launching fireworks on Labor Day (September 1st) also banning firework launching after 11:45 PM. Because the 4th of July holiday is on a Friday this year, Michiganders can launch their fireworks June 29 to July 5 until 11:45 PM.

For more information on Michigan's Firework Safety Act, you can take a look at the excerpt on the Michigan Legislature website.

