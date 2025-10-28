State Democrats propose a $900 million emergency fund to backfill SNAP benefits

LANSING, Mich. — With a looming pause on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for nearly 1.4 million people in Michigan, Democrats in the State House of Representatives want to fund an emergency program to temporarily provide help.

Spearheaded by Detroit State Rep. Tonya Myers Phillips, the package of bills would create a $900 million fund to provide assistance to SNAP recipients, send $12.5 million to both the Food Bank Council of America and to local food pantries, and call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use it contingency fund to provide some benefits next month.

The group of Democrats also called on federal lawmakers to pass a funding plan and end the government shutdown.

"This is not just unacceptable, it's inhumane. The provision of food should not be a political issue," said Myers Phillips.

It is not clear how state lawmakers would pay for the proposed emergency fund. In an interview with FOX 17 on Monday, the Michigan Speaker of the House Matt Hall (R - Marshall) said the state does not have the money to cover even a month of benefits for 1.4 million people.

"If we hadn't spent our state surplus on things like bad economic development deals, we would have the money to pay SNAP benefits right now," said Hall. "You know, it's been a real waste."

Zac Harmon

