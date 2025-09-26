State budget framework announced, here's what we know so far

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday, lawmakers in Lansing announced they have come up with the framework on a new state budget, and agreed to pass it before the end of the fiscal year.

State budget framework announced, what we know so far

During a press conference Thursday Speaker of the House Matt Hall (R-Richland Township) told reporters a lot of work still needs to be done, but was able to share some details on what will be included in the next budget.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:



Budget will "likely be smaller"

Includes school aid

No state tax on tips, overtime and social security

Eliminates ghost state employees

Cracks down on last minute budget earmarks

Generates $1.5 billion ($1.8 billion over five years) to local roads

Speaker Hall told reporters he's feeling optimistic, but says there's still a lot of work that needs to be done.

"This large framework that myself and Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Winnie Brinks have agreed to is putting us on that path to get this thing done on time," Speaker Hall said.

Lawmakers will be back in session at 10 a.m. on Friday. The next fiscal year begins Wednesday, Oct. 1.

