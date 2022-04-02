Stadium Drive construction project starts Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A construction project that aims to improve part of Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo will start on Monday.

Once complete, Stadium Drive between Howard Street & Lovell Street is set to feature a number of improvements such as a median which will separate travel directions, upgraded pedestrian signals which will feature push buttons and audible signals.

A shared used path will also be constructed on the north side of the street which will connect the path that was put on Howard Street last year with the path on West Michigan Avenue. The combined path will connect Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College.

Work is already underway on Stadium Drive near Arcadia Creek and it's expected to be complete this month. Construction on the stretch of Stadium Drive is expected to be compete in October.

The stretch of road will remain open but traffic in the ares will be down to one lane in both directions.