'Spy Ninjas Live' coming to DeVos Performance Hall on October 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Spy Ninjas YouTubers will be making a stop in Grand Rapids during their stage show tour. Spy Ninjas Live will be held at the DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, October 29.

The show will feature Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint from the Spy Ninjas YouTube series. The show will follow the Spy Ninjas, who have discovered the presence of a Hacker Sleeper cell across North America. They must quickly get to all the major cities to defeat it. The Spy Ninjas will use local theaters as their headquarters and will have access to surveillance. They will also have the help of local Spy Ninja associates – the audience- to dismantle the cell.

VIP packages will also be available for guests to purchase. Depending on the package selected, it will include a pre-show, a meet-and-greet with Clay and Qwaint, limited edition merchandise, a VIP lanyard, a limited edition photo signed by Chad and Vy, and early access to merchandise stands.

“We are incredibly excited to visit our fans across the U.S. to deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience,” said Clay and Qwaint. “Like our YouTube videos, we’ll combine martial arts, stealth, and detective work to battle the Hackers, all with the help of our local Spy Ninjas fans.”

“This action-packed and family friendly live show is the first touring production based on Spy Ninjas’ hit YouTube series and is a great opportunity for fans to see their favorite YouTube stars live on stage,” said executive producer Tom Greenwood Mears. “At the same time, this dynamic show will introduce many young Spy Ninjas fans to their first live show in a theatre as Spy Ninjas continue their mission to save audiences and the internet from the evil hackers.

Spy Ninjas Live will be held at the DeVos Performance Hall on October 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the DeVos Performance Hall’s website.

A tour announcement video from the Spy Ninjas can be watched below:

