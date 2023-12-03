Spruces and special needs: Coopersville church hands out artificial Christmas trees

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The state's smallest, newest forest lost its artificial trees on Saturday, as the Coopersville United Methodist Church handed them out to families of children special needs.

"This is what it means to be human and to love and to share the love of Christ," said Pastor Cori Conran, who puts together the annual event, designed to offer an adaptive alternative to the traditional Christmas tree farm.

Days prior, the Ottawa County church pushed its pews to the side of the sanctuary, replacing them with rows and rows of more than 60 fake firs.

"Overwhelming, amazing, exciting. Totally worth it," Conran said about the estimated 30 to 40 families served.

For the Chris Evans, the sensory-friendly, indoor atmosphere met the needs of her 20-year-old son, Ryan.

"My son has Down syndrome, Down syndrome doesn't have him, Evans said.

This Christmas, the Evans will be home for the holidays and are in need of an artificial tree, as Ryan doesn't prefer noisy, outdoor lots and Chris' husband is "allergic to everything."

"This was wonderful," Evans said. "The cookies have made all the difference."

Holding hands with dad, Ryan picked out a tall, pine cone-covered tree and also took home some decorations.

"This just widens his world," Evans said. "I just appreciate this church."

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the church offered free, 15-minute time slots to families with special needs children, later opening up the sanctuary to anyone in need of a tree.

"We worry that we're [not] going to have enough," Conran said, referencing the need for donations and volunteers. "But it was like God said, 'Try me out.'"

"This is not just about Christmas," said Coopersville Mayor Duane Young, who in 2020, began the annual event in his driveway. "It's more of a lesson to everybody that drops a tree off."

