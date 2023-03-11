Spring into fun with the West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We spring our clocks forward this weekend which means the days are getting longer. If you're looking for something fun to do, the West Michigan Tourist Association may have what you're looking for.

If you're a writer looking to learn and get ideas, the Walloon Lake Writer's Retreat is coming up next month. From April 13-16, you can enjoy a weekend in Walloon Lake Village, the town that inspired Author Ernest Hemingway, There will be writing sessions, special presentations and more.

Looking to start the weekend with some good food? Head to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market for Flight Fridays. Happening every Friday in March, participating businesses will offer you to try a number of great foods. You can enjoy mini pasty flights, popcorn flights, latte trios and more.

Spring is just around the corner which means summer isn't that far off. If you're looking for some fun activities in West Michigan, be sure to pick up your free 2023 West Michigan Travel Guide. It features activities throughout Michigan and has lots of other information and trip ideas.

You can get your free guide by heading to the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

