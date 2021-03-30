Spring break fun at the Kroc Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring break is upon us and there are some options if you’re staying home but looking for something fun and safe to do with the whole family.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Grand Rapids is excited to open their doors for spring break family fun once again from April 5th-9th

“So what we're doing differently, rather than buying day passes, we're having families kind of form their own little pandemic pods. And you're able to rent a space at the Kroc Center,” says Jon Shaner, Marketing Director.

You can reserve a spot for your pandemic pod with up to 15 people.

“If that's all family members, great, if it's five people, then that's fine. That's up to you. If it's 15 people and you want to invite your neighbors or your kids, friends, whoever you're comfortable with, then that's up to you. We give you total flexibility to bring those people in,” says Shaner.

There’s plenty of options to keep your group entertained, like pickleball, volleyball, basketball, floor hockey, bounce houses and more.

Attendants will be on hand to help with equipment, make sure each area is fully sanitized and that guidelines are followed.

“We have to follow all sorts of state restrictions, we're not able to have our full open swim. We're obviously required to have face coverings, things like that. But we're still going to do our best to make sure that we have some fun experiences for families,” says Shaner.

Details:

The Gymnasium (two courts available), including several options for sports equipment, plus an attendant. $125 for up to 15 total guests

The Worship and Performing Arts Center, including bounce houses and other games, plus an attendant. $100 for up to 15 total guests



These spring break private reservations will be from 12pm - 2:30pm in the afternoon so it’s limited people in the building, before it’s sanitized and opened back up for members at 3pm.

