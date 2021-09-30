Watch
Split Michigan Senate approves election-related bills

Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 30, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — A divided Michigan Senate has passed election bills that would limit who can access the state voter file, keep voting equipment from being connected to the internet and require election challengers to receive training.

The legislation was supported by majority Republicans and opposed by all but one Democrat Thursday.

The measures will go to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer once the House approves changes.

Republicans said it is good to codify existing practices. Democrats expressed concerns that voting for the bills validates 2020 election lies.

