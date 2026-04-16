GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 reporter Robb Westaby is retiring at the end of the week after more than 50 years in broadcasting.

Robb has spent nearly 20 years at FOX 17. During his tenure, he's served as a morning traffic reporter, a fill-in anchor and a neighborhood reporter covering Walker, Northview and Comstock Park starting last year.

To honor his career, Walker Mayor Gary Carey, Jr. visited the FOX 17 newsroom Wednesday to present Robb with a city proclamation.

"So I, Gary L. Carey, Jr., Mayor of the City of Walker, on behalf of the City Commission and all residents of Walker, do hereby honor and extend our deepest gratitude to Robb Westaby," Carey said. "By virtue of the authority vested in me, as Mayor of the City of Walker, do hereby proclaim... Thursday, April 18, 2026, as Robb Westaby Day in the city of Walker and encourage all residents to join as recognizing Robb's outstanding service, dedication, and continued commitment to the entire community."

FOX 17 later clarified that Robb Westaby Day in the City of Walker is Saturday, April 18 .

"[Mayor Carey] went all the way back to the office and got it straightened out. So now the actual proclamation that I have is Saturday, April 18th, and that's the way it reads on the proclamation and we'll put it down in the history books forever," Westaby joked.

Robb's last day on-air is Friday, April 17.

Watch FOX 17 throughout the week for more segments honoring Robb's career and legacy.

WATCH: Special proclamation in Walker honors retiring FOX 17 reporter Robb Westaby

Special proclamation in Walker honors retiring FOX 17 reporter Robb Westaby

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