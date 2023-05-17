Spartan Chemical Superfund Site scheduled for cleanup

State officials were out at a contaminated site in Wyoming on Tuesday, as they prepared to start cleanup efforts this summer. The location is the old Spartan Chemical site off 28th Street.

"This is a huge step to get this site remediated. Personally, I'm very excited to hit the ground running and get going," said Erik Martinson, Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. "It has been some time that EGLE and the EPA have been efforting to get this site cleaned up."

EGLE is setting June 12 as day one of this massive cleanup.

"We're going to be doing this to remove metals and VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) impacted soil, along with a portion of the residual smear present at the water table," Martinson added.

FOX 17

Spartan Chemical operated on 28th and east of Byron Center from 1952-1991, dealing primarily with chemical storage.

According to the state, in the early 60s, the company discharged wastewater to the ground. Then in 1983, it became a superfund site.

"Pollution exists in the soil surface water, sediment and or groundwater, but is, but also meets certain criteria that qualifies it to be added to the NPL or National Priorities List," Martinson said.

The state tried excavating the contaminated soil back in 2015. Then, a problem presented itself as air sensors began showing contamination was in the air.

"These compounds, which were found in soil at the Spartan site, can evaporate to the air, and in certain quantities, they can be harmful if they are inhaled. They are commonly used in industrial settings for purposes like degreasing and solvents, and are used in commercial settings for dry cleaning clothing," Martinson said.

FOX 17

Contractors put a cover over it to stop the spread. Then it was back to the drawing board.

The state did a pilot study back in 2021, with a new plan to remediate and excavate the contaminated soil— a technique they're now using on a much larger scale.

"Three methods for controlling VOC emissions were foam suppresent, liquid surfactant temporary structure fitted with VOC filtering air handling units," Martinson said.

EGLE adds the foam that's going to be used does not have PFAS in it, which are man-made chemicals in a number of products, and have been linked to health issues like cancer.

"We will be demolishing two existing buildings, an existing warehouse, and a former treatment building. Additionally, demolish and remove concrete and asphalt surrounding this area prior to the excavation," Martinson said.

EGLE says they will be conducting air samples during their time there. They say the project is expected to be done in November.

Currently, there are no plans for what's next in that area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube