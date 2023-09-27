Southwest Michigan Cultural exchange program offers free admission to several local attractions in October

The Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership exchange program is returning this fall. The program offers free, reciprocal admissions to multiple cultural attractions in October.

The participating organizations include the Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Institute of the Arts, the Kellogg Biological Station (KBS) Bird Sanctuary, and the W.K. Kellogg Manor House.

Current members are able to visit each destination free of admission charge when they present a valid membership card and photo ID.

The goal of the program is to have families discover art, history, nature, science, and wildlife, as well as experience new destinations.

Reciprocal members can track their visits with a punch card, which is available at all participating locations. A card with a minimum of three punches can be entered into a drawing for guest passes and gift cards to each of the participating organizations. Six winners will be drawn and notified by November 30.

The Air Zoo is a Smithsonian-affiliated aerospace & science center. It features more than 100 aircraft and space artifacts, interactive hands-on exhibits, amusement park-style rides, full motion flight simulators, a theater, and science-based education programs. It also has the "DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Super Powers" interactive exhibition, featuring Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. "DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Powers" will run through November 5.

The Binder Park Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Guests are able to feed the giraffes at Twiga Overlook. In addition to seeing the animals, guests can ride on the Binda Conservation Carousel, the Z.O.&O. train, see the dinosaurs of Zoorassic Park, and ride the Wilderness Tram. There is also the Charles & Lynn Zhang SkyLark Ride, a high ropes course and aerial zip line, which is open Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. until October 29.

The Gilmore Car Museum is the largest auto museum in North America. It features more than 400 cars, trucks, and motorcycles on display. The museum also has towering red barns, vintage car dealerships, and a 1941 roadside diner.

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts features museum galleries, the Fine Arts Library, educational programs, special events, and a Gallery Shop.

The Kalamazoo Nature Center features 15 nature trails. The center’s exhibits hall is currently showcasing "FIRE: Rekindling Land and People," which shows the role that fire has played in human evolution.

The KBD Bird Sanctuary offers more than 3 miles of trail, including a lakeside trail to see waterfowl, raptors, and game birds up close.

The W.K. Kellogg Manor House is open for self-guided tours Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Due to groups renting the manor, visitors are asked to call ahead of time to make sure that it isn’t closed.

More information on the Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange can be found on the program’s website.

