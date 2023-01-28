Vehicle hits man in roadway at scene of Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while standing in the roadway observing an earlier crash early Saturday morning.

At 19 minutes after midnight, the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street in Calvin Township. The investigation revealed that Nicole Gant, 28, of Elkhart, Ind., was driving northbound on Calvin Center Road when she lost control of her vehicle and struck an embankment. leaving the vehicle disabled in the roadway.

A second vehicle, also northbound on Calvin Center Road and driven by Angelo Washington, 38, of Cassopolis, was attempting to avoid the first crash when the driver lost control of his vehicle and struck Zachary Howton, 28, of Three Rivers, who was standing in the roadway near the first crash.

Howton was transported by PrideCare Ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital where no condition report was available later Saturday.

Deputies said all the vehicles' occupants were wearing seat belts and that neither drugs nor alcohol were considered to be factors in the crashes.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Penn Township Fire Department and PrideCare Ambulance.

The crashes remain under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

