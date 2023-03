LAWRENCE, Mich. — Workers will soon address roadside foliage along guardrails in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Road Commission says work to control overgrown vegetation will begin in April and may last through May.

We’re told licensed workers from The Daltons, Inc. will spray weed killer to help make guardrails easier to see for motorists.

Those with questions are encouraged to connect with Lex Dalton or Brad Bolinger by calling 574-267-7511 or emailing angie@thedaltonsinc.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube