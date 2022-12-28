Woman arrested after leaving child at crash, leading police on snowy foot chase

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Paw Paw woman is under arrest after leaving the scene of a crash where a child was in the car, leading the Sheriff on a foot chase.

The initial call came in around 4 p.m. Tuesday; a car slid off of 42nd St near County Road 374 and crashed.

When Van Buren County Deputies got there, they found the driver had been drinking and there was a child in her car.

She then ran away from deputies, leaving the child there.

One deputy stayed behind while more joined the search—including Sheriff Dan Abbott, who tells FOX 17 he followed her trail for about a mile across a snowy field.

The woman reportedly tried to get inside a nearby home, but was found in a garage on the property where she was arrested.

The 27 year-old is now facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash, resisting and obstructing police, driving with a suspended license, among others.

Her identity has not been released, but she is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.