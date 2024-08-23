PAW PAW, Mich. — That’s the question the South Haven Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Paw Paw Downtown Development Authority are posing after the city saw a major jump in tourism!

5.3 Million – the number of visits to the Paw Paw area, many of them being repeat travelers

43% – the increase in people enjoying concerts at Warner Vineyards amphitheater (2021-2023)

Long-standing favorites like La Cantina, Warner Vineyards, Ruby's Sandwhich Shop, and St. Julian Winery anchor events like the Lake Summer Concert Series and Paw Paw Wine & Harvest Festival, which pull in visitors from all over the state and beyond.

South Haven Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Paw Paw Downtown Development Authority Paw Paw Wine & Harvest Festival - What's not to love about Paw Paw?

“Visitors love this community for its wine, beer, spirits, restaurants, and music scene,” said Jennifer Sistrunk, executive director of the South Haven Van Buren County CVB.

Not to mention picturesque Maple Isle with its sprawling park and trail, plus local breweries, nearby U-Pick farms and golf courses.

South Haven Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Paw Paw Downtown Development Authority Maple Isle - What's not to love about Paw Paw?

The jointly-funded project will highlight how to make the most out of any trip to Paw Paw, from fun things to do with the family, to girls’ weekends and couples’ get-aways.

"Summer is a great time to discover all that Paw Paw has to offer.”

You can find out more about what’s waiting for your in Paw Paw here.