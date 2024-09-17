Vehicles hit by projectiles while driving along Van Buren Co highway

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Something hit 3 vehicles along Red Arrow Highway Tuesday morning, according to Van Buren County Deputies.

Around 7:15 a.m., drivers heading east near 29 1/2 St were hit by projectiles from the north side of the road.

Deputies tell FOX 17 they're not dealing with high-powered weaponry, and no one was hurt— but the driver's side doors and windows were damaged.

If you have any information on what happened, Van Buren County Sheriff's Office would like to hear from you.

Please reach out to the sheriff's office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.