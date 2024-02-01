Van Buren deputies seek man suspected of selling meth, led cross-county pursuit

PAW PAW, Mich. — A suspect is at large after eluding authorities during a meth investigation in Paw Paw Wednesday.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says authorities identified a man suspected of selling methamphetamines. They tried to pull him over near County Road 665 and Valley Drive when he pulled into an apartment complex and drove the car off a mound.

We’re told the suspect led deputies on a northbound pursuit before entering Mattawan and then Kalamazoo County. Deputies ended their pursuit shortly after.

VBCSO says the driver and passenger left the car and took off in a wooded area. A K9 unit with Western Michigan University tried to find the suspect but efforts proved unsuccessful.

The driver has since been identified and charges will be sought, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-657-3101. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

