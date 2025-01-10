Van Buren deputies rescue lost man near swamp in freezing conditions

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 64-year-old man is safe after being rescued by deputies in freezing conditions last Friday.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says they responded to a Porter Township crash in the 74000 block of 22nd Street when they found an empty vehicle that had collided with a tree.

We’re told a resident in the area reported a man had shown up to their door saying he was cold and had experienced car trouble while trying to reach a friend’s home. The man left before authorities showed up.

Deputies followed the man’s footprints and found the Lawton man at the edge of a swamp, according to VBCSO. He lay unresponsive at first but deputies managed to draw a response.

The man reportedly told deputies he had lost the feeling in his legs and had crashed his vehicle at least two hours beforehand. He became lost as he walked through the area.

Deputies say the man had clearly developed hypothermia. They brought him back to the road where EMS treated him.

VBCSO says the temperature was 20 degrees and snowing at the time, adding he likely would have died had he not been found.

The sheriff’s office wishes to remind the public to keep emergency supplies in vehicles in case of a crash or car trouble. Recommended items include a blanket (or extra coat), water, boots, snacks and a flashlight.

