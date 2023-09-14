Van Buren deputies: 21 fentanyl pills found in man's car disguised as OxyContin

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — An investigation is underway after illicit drugs were found inside a car in South Haven on Tuesday.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says they surveyed a 22-year-old man whom they suspected of trafficking illegal drugs, prompting a traffic stop.

We’re told the man potentially committed a handful of traffic violations.

Deputies say the car was towed and the man’s passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was let go.

K9 Kuno alerted deputies to narcotics inside the vehicle during a search, according to VBCSO.

The resulting search warrant turned up 21 fentanyl pills disguised as OxyContin, authorities say. Cocaine was also discovered, as was a Glock with an extended magazine.

The case remains under investigation. Deputies expect a report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for pending charges after the investigation is finished.

READ MORE: ‘The biggest drug threat the nation has seen’: Inside the secure lab tracking deadly drugs through the Midwest

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube