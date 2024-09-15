Van Buren County man jailed after trying to kill his wife

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Van Buren County man is in custody after trying to stab and then choke his wife to death overnight.

At 12:49 a.m. Sunday, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of domestic violence in the 36000 block of 24th Avenue in Bloomingdale Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a woman hiding in a shed after she said her husband tried to stab her with knives and assaulted her.

The investigation showed that the 49-year-old man had attempted to kill his wife with two kitchen knives and physically assaulted her by slamming her against a wall inside the home. The woman escaped that assault and fled outside where her husband continued to assault her, knocked her to the ground, placed his knees on her chest and choked her into unconsciousness.

After deputies arrived the man was uncompliant and was taken into custody at Taser point. He is being held in the Van Buren County Jail on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

The woman was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Deputies said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the attack.

The incident remains under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

