Van Buren County man arrested for kidnapping & multiple felonies after standoff

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested on kidnapping and multiple felony counts after an incident late Friday night.

At 11:01 p.m. Friday, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a Personal Protection Order violation in the 38000 block of 62nd Street in Bangor Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies spoke with the homeowner, who said a suspect — 33-year-old Bangor area man — had arrived at the home and they were afraid he was going to assault the protected person — a 33-year-old woman — who had a valid PPO.

The homeowner said that all occupants of the residence besides the suspect and victim were safe and had left the house.

Deputies found the suspect barricaded inside a back bedroom with the woman. Deputies ordered the man to exit the bedroom but he refused. At one point the suspect came out armed with a baseball bat, threatened to kill the deputies, threw the bat at the deputies and retreated back into the bedroom with the victim.

After a short verbal exchange the man exited the bedroom armed with two knives. He was shot with a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect threw one of the knives at the deputies and again retreated into the bedroom.

After a lengthy negotiation, the suspect finally exited the bedroom and was taken into custody without further incident.

The man, the woman and the deputies were not injured.

The suspect was jailed on multiple felony charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.