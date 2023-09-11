Van Buren County deputies seek stolen camper out of Keeler Township

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for suspects who stole a camper and lawnmower out of Keeler Township on Sunday.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says a 30-foot-long Cherokee Camper and 52-inch eXmark lawnmower were stolen from the 64000 block of 77th Avenue before 10 a.m.

We’re told the responding deputy was notified the suspects had made their way to the 80000 block of 62nd Street. Once there, the deputy found and recovered the lawnmower.

Investigations revealed the suspect vehicle, with the camper and lawnmower, crashed into a nearby ditch, according to VBCSO.

Deputies say the suspects drove off in a Dodge Ram 1500 with the camper.

The early-2000s camper is described as white with blue-and-gray stripes.

Those with information related to the case are encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

