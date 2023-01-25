Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Van Buren County administrator to resign, interim appointed

Van Buren County seal.png
Van Buren County
Van Buren County seal.png
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 16:39:39-05

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County government announced Wednesday the Board of Commissioners has accepted County Administrator Ryan Post’s resignation.

We’re told Post has accepted an offer to become Kalamazoo County’s new finance director.

Charles Norton was appointed interim deputy county administrator during Tuesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, officials say.

Post worked for the county government for more than four years, previously serving as the county’s finance director before assuming the role of county administrator, according to county officials.

Post’s last day will be Friday, March 24.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Digital_RR_StateofState_2023_TNT.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered