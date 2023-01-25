Van Buren County administrator to resign, interim appointed

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County government announced Wednesday the Board of Commissioners has accepted County Administrator Ryan Post’s resignation.

We’re told Post has accepted an offer to become Kalamazoo County’s new finance director.

Charles Norton was appointed interim deputy county administrator during Tuesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, officials say.

Post worked for the county government for more than four years, previously serving as the county’s finance director before assuming the role of county administrator, according to county officials.

Post’s last day will be Friday, March 24.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube