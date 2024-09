GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Van Buren County Sheriff's Deputies took a man wanted on multiple felonies into custody, tackling him from a bicycle.

Jimmy Capio was noted during surveillance of a known drug house near Geneva Township.

His felony warrants include one for assaulting an officer.

Detectives followed him as he rode away on a bike, refusing to slow down or stop for deputies.

Capio was, instead, tackled and taken into custody.

One deputy suffered a minor shoulder injury in the incident.