Van Buren/Cass District health clinics to offer vaccines by appointment only

LAWRENCE, Mich. — The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) announced Tuesday its clinics will only offer COVID-19 and influenza vaccines on a per-appointment basis as a result of high demand.

We’re told the change takes effect Thursday, Dec. 1.

County health officials say it will only accept walk-ins under certain conditions and as time allows.

To schedule an appointment, visit VBCDHD’s website or call 269-621-3143.

Hours of operation are as follows:

Lawrence

260 South St. Lawrence, MI 49064

Mondays and Thursdays at 9–11 a.m. and 1–4 p.m.

Dowagiac

302 S. Front St. Dowagiac, MI 49047

Mondays and Wednesdays at 9–11 a.m. and 1–4 p.m.

Services for homebound individuals may be reached by connecting with Disability Rights online or at 800-288-5923.

Visit VBCDHD’s website for more information.

