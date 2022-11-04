Upton announces $99K from federal grant to improve Hartford parking, streets

WASHINGTON — Rep. Fred Upton announced Friday that a Van Buren County community has be given $99,000 from the USDA’s Rural Business Development Program.

The money will be used to upgrade Hartford’s streets and parking infrastructure, Upton’s office says.

“I started working for a couple small businesses early on in my career, and I know how hard it can be for these mom-and-pop shops,” says Upton. “This new parking will benefit surrounding businesses and restaurants and help make it easier for folks to spend an evening in downtown Hartford. Removing barriers is the first step to reinvesting in our local economies after the pandemic.”

Read more about the federal grant program below:

508_RD_FS_RBS_RBDG by WXMI on Scribd

“More parking and a facelift for our streetscapes will attract patrons from near and far to visit Hartford for years to come,” Upton adds.

