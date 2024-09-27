Watch Now
UPDATE: BB gun confiscated, juvenile detained for damaging vehicles on highway

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several vehicles were damaged on Red Arrow Highway on Sept 17 as they passed 29 1/5 St.

Van Buren County Deputies now say they have a juvenile suspect in custody and a BB gun in their possession.

The preliminary investigation showed the damage wasn't caused by a high-powered firearm, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office (VBCO) told FOX 17.

Pictures show small, round dents in the sides of at least 2 vehicles, one with a broken window.

The suspect, who will not be named due to their age, was first reported to VBCO by an area school resource officer.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor's office will be forwarded information from the investigation to determine what, if any charges may be filed.

