Two arrested after being caught breaking into a Bangor Township home

Posted at 6:35 AM, Apr 15, 2021
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say two suspects were taken into custody after being captured while breaking into a Bangor Township home Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home along 66th Street in Bangor Township.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, a deputy and their K-9 unit were heading home from their shift when they overheard the call and responded.

The deputy found signs of a break-in and soon one of the suspects came out, while the other hid in the attic. The sheriff's office says the K-9 deputy located the suspect and both were taken into custody and lodged at the Van Buren County jail.

