TREES FOR TROOPS: Gobles tree farm sending Christmas trees to US military bases

GOBLES, Mich. — A West Michigan Christmas tree farm is doing what it can to ensure active military members will have trees for the holidays.

2024 marks the 20th anniversary for Trees for Troops, which ships Christmas trees to military bases nationwide.

Trees were prepped for delivery Monday.

“It puts … Michigan-grown Christmas trees in the hands of troops across the nation. Ninety-three bases across the nation are going to receive Christmas trees that are donated from farms just like this right here,” says Col. James Ross, who is a commander for the 110th Wing in Battle Creek. “Wahmoff Farms is contributing their time and efforts and trees so that military men and women can celebrate Christmas or on a Michigan-grown Christmas tree.”

“I think it's making memories with their family,” says Michigan Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Amy Start. “They're able to decorate these trees, and sometimes it's the first real Christmas tree they've ever had. So it's such a special time for their family.”

The trees will be sent to Fort Knox in Kentucky and Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.

