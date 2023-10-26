Traffic stop leads Van Buren Co. detectives to meth, drug paraphernalia

LAWTON, Mich. — A man faces charges for having and intending to deliver meth in Van Buren County after detectives tried to pull him over for being stopped in the middle of the road.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says narcotics detectives found a car stopped on County Road 669 in Lawton just after noon Thursday.

They say the driver, a 32-year-old man from Cassopolis, asked them why he was being pulled over— detectives told the man that he can’t park in the middle of a county road.

The driver reportedly told them that he was smoking marijuana and thought he was being followed before telling the detectives that he had “maybe a couple ounces” of meth in the car.

The sheriff’s office says they ended up finding more than 35 grams of meth, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Now, the detectives are working on getting a warrant for the man’s arrest for possession with intent to deliver meth.

His name has not been released.

