Three goats dead after barn fire in Covert Township

Posted at 3:31 PM, Feb 15, 2022
COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three goats were killed when a barn caught fire in Covert Township.

South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES) says the fire happened Tuesday morning on County Road 378.

In a Facebook post, SHAES highlighted the challenges of getting to the scene of a fire in the winter months.

According to SHAES, firefighters had to trudge through foot-deep snow and stretch hose lines several hundred feet just to reach the barn fire.

SHAES says the barn was destroyed in the fire and three goats died.

