Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Teens from 2 cars critically hurt when one missed stop sign

Chevy Tracker collides with Ford Focus after missing stop sign
Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Chevy Tracker collides with Ford Focus after missing stop sign
Posted

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two carloads of teens from Hartford collided Wednesday night, leaving all 9 in the hospital— 2 in critical condition.

Van Buren County Deputies tell FOX 17 it happened just before 6:30 p.m.— a Chevy Tracker carrying 5 teenagers did not stop for the sign while heading south on CR 681 at Red Arrow Highway, hitting a westbound Ford Focus.

The Focus rolled, hurting its 4 passengers— several of which were not in seat belts, according to Deputies.

Bystanders were doing CPR on one young woman when first responders arrived, taking over.

The intersection was closed for 2 1/2 hours while responders worked to stabilize their patients and get them to the hospital.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.