Teens from 2 cars critically hurt when one missed stop sign

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two carloads of teens from Hartford collided Wednesday night, leaving all 9 in the hospital— 2 in critical condition.

Van Buren County Deputies tell FOX 17 it happened just before 6:30 p.m.— a Chevy Tracker carrying 5 teenagers did not stop for the sign while heading south on CR 681 at Red Arrow Highway, hitting a westbound Ford Focus.

The Focus rolled, hurting its 4 passengers— several of which were not in seat belts, according to Deputies.

Bystanders were doing CPR on one young woman when first responders arrived, taking over.

The intersection was closed for 2 1/2 hours while responders worked to stabilize their patients and get them to the hospital.