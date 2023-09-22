Suspicious activity leads to armed chase, arrest of 2 wanted on multiple warrants

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Ever look into someone's car as they pass and wonder 'What are they thinking?'

That's exactly what started an armed chase in Van Buren County Thursday.

Two people were taken into custody after an armed chase started when deputies noticed multiple traffic violations from one vehicle. But something else got their eye — the driver was wearing a ski mask inside the car in 80-degree weather.

It happened in Lawrence around 4:30 p.m. The driver refused to stop, instead headed south on 54th st, turning west on Red Arrow Highway before flipping back around and heading east. They then turned north on County Road 681, losing control at 42nd Ave.

The driver left his place in the car, attempting to run.

The passenger stayed, submitting to the arrest without incident.

The driver was arrested soon after and deputies found he was wanted on multiple Felony warrants including Armed Robbery and Burglary. The passenger, it turns out, also had outstanding warrants including Failure to Appear.

A sawed-off shotgun and narcotics were found at the scene and charges have been submitted to the Van Buren County Prosecutor's Office for review.