Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Surveillance video helps police find fugitive, stolen handgun

45 caliber Springfield handgun stolen from Van Buren Co home
Van Buren Co Sheriff's Office
45 caliber Springfield handgun stolen from Van Buren Co home
45 caliber Springfield handgun stolen from Van Buren Co home
Posted

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Van Buren County Deputies recovered a handgun and arrested a fugitive after a homeowner showed them surveillance video of a theft Wednesday morning.

The theft happened in Geneva Township— a homeowner living on M-43 near 69th St reported a .45 caliber Springfield handgun had been stolen.

After seeing the evidence, investigators were able to develope a suspect and get a search warrant at their home in Bangor.

Both the suspect and the gun were found there.

The suspect is lodged at the Van Buren County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, Felon in possession of a firearm, and Felon in possession of ammunition.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward