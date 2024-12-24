Surveillance video helps police find fugitive, stolen handgun

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Van Buren County Deputies recovered a handgun and arrested a fugitive after a homeowner showed them surveillance video of a theft Wednesday morning.

The theft happened in Geneva Township— a homeowner living on M-43 near 69th St reported a .45 caliber Springfield handgun had been stolen.

After seeing the evidence, investigators were able to develope a suspect and get a search warrant at their home in Bangor.

Both the suspect and the gun were found there.

The suspect is lodged at the Van Buren County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, Felon in possession of a firearm, and Felon in possession of ammunition.

