‘Students were absolutely terrified’: South Haven 8th grader recounts alleged comments by substitute teacher

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is facing serious allegations. Parents claimed a substitute teacher threatened their kids earlier this week.

One eighth grader tells FOX 17 he was worried about speaking up initially. Now, he wants to make the school district leaders hear what happened inside his middle school classroom.

"[He] started talking about, like, 'I'm gonna bomb the border,'" said the eighth grader, who wished to remain anonymous.

The 13-year-old explained his concern after hearing this comment and several others.

He claims this substitute teacher threatened his and other classmates' lives at his first hour inside Baseline Middle School.

"'I will come to your house and kill you if you snitch.' And that's kind of why we didn't tell until he left," the eighth grader said. "He starts, like, talking about if we were to go snitch, he would kill us and let our bodies, like, rot for four days and then put us in a metal crate and then bomb the ship it's on, so we would sink and drown."

Many district parents wanted answers from school leaders. Dozens showed up to the regular South Haven Public School Board meeting Wednesday.

"The students were absolutely terrified. They couldn't use their phones. They couldn't call their parents," concerned parent Amber Vanlerberghe said.

Many in attendance chose not to speak up. One parent expressed why they decided not to.

"We have younger children in the school district, so we do not need a target put on our back from the school system," said a concerned parent who wished to remain anonymous.

The school resource officer shared with parents that the district is investigating the incident.

"Contrary to things that were posted online, none of those kids or staff members that I talked to reported ... hearing any threats of violence directed to staff members, students or the South Haven Public Schools," South Haven Public Schools Officer Kevin Wildey said.

The school district explained that this sub will no longer be allowed to teach here.

FOX 17 did some digging. The school district uses a third-party company, Edustaff, to employ subs.

Edustaff Vice President of Human Resources Jodi Center explains that this employee was immediately removed from all active assignments.

"Put on a leave status pending the completion of the investigation. Per results of the investigation, further actions will be taken in accordance with our company’s policies," Center said.

She explained their employees go through background checks.

"This process includes comprehensive criminal background checks and verification of qualifications. This situation is under active investigation, and we are committed to taking swift and appropriate action based on the findings," Center added.

As that investigation continues, the school district is working on its own.

"This originated as a disgruntled employee that was ultimately removed from the building for his behavior towards Mr. West and Mrs. Gill," Wildey said.

This 13-year-old and his mom are wondering what's next for education.

"What are our options at this point? Homeschool, because that is one that we are now considering seriously," one parent said.

