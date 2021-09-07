South Haven woman arrested for July murder of 41-year-old man in his car

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — One of the people police say is connected to a July shooting in South Haven that left a 41-year-old man dead was picked up by police late Monday evening.

According to police, 23-year-old Tiah Deshon-Juanita Sutton was arrested Monday night by officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in the shooting death of Shondel Solomon Newell, a 41-year-old man from Covert.

Sutton was named as one of two persons of interest in the case following Newell’s killing on the afternoon of July 8.

She was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on five felony charges including open murder, unlawful imprisonment, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms. Her bond was denied.

Sutton will be back in court next week.

Back in July, officers with South Haven Police responded to a call saying someone had been shot. They found Newell in a vehicle with “apparent gunshot injuries.” Medical personnel pronounced Newell dead on the scene.

Investigators say that calls and tips from the public led them to quickly develop two persons of interest in the murder.

Police said at the time that they had located one person of interest and were questioning them. At the time, they asked the public for their help in locating Sutton.

It is unclear at this time if the first person of interest was ever charged in the case.

FOX 17 is working on getting more information and will bring you updates as they become available.

