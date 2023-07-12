South Haven man arrested for having drugs, smuggling pills into jail

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A South Haven man was arrested for having illegal drugs, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

The Van Buren County Narcotics unit was conducting surveillance on the man Tuesday because investigators believed he had a large amount of fentanyl pills.

The sheriff’s office says the 33-year-old man committed several traffic violations before detectives pulled him over at the corner of Phoenix Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven.

When a South Haven K9 officer approached the car, they saw the man stuffing pills under his seat.

Investigators had the man get out of the car before they found about 40 blue pills.

They say the pills were disguised oxycodone but tested positive for fentanyl.

The man was taken to jail, where deputies found about 50 purple Xanax pills in his underwear.

He told investigators that he ordered the pills on the black market, and they were not from a pharmacy.

Detectives got a warrant to search the man’s home. There, they did not find any additional narcotics.

** If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 for 24/7, free and confidential support. **

