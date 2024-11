SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven ice rink is now open!

The rink can be found on Phoenix Street.

It will cost more to use the rink this year due to increased operating expenses. The admission fee is now $6, and it costs $6 to rent skates.

City officials say they are expanding their concessions area to offer more variety to patrons.

