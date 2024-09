SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Sherman’s Dairy Bar announced it will close permanently after the 2024 season.

The South Haven ice cream shop and community staple of 66 years says its last day will be Oct. 26.

Patrons are invited to share their favorite memories of Sherman’s on their Facebook page and to stop by during the business’s final weeks.

