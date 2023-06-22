Sheriff's office: Coloma man in custody after trying to rob Hartford gas station

HARTFORD, Mich. — A 50-year-old man from Coloma is in custody after police say he tried to rob the Hartford Shell Gas Station armed with a knife.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the gas station employee called 911 to report a man armed with a knife attempting to rob the store.

The employee told officials the man arrived at the gas station on a motorcycle, walked inside and tried to buy groceries. According to the employee, the suspect’s credit card was declined. When he was unable to pay, the employee says the man walked behind the counter, grabbed the bag of groceries, and hit him in the head with the bag full of goods.

The employee told deputies he attempted to defend himself and a struggle ensued.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect left the building and the employee followed him.

In the parking lot, the gas station employee says the suspect pulled a knife out, and the employee retreated into the gas station. The suspect, however, remained on scene.

The employee then called 911.

The sheriff’s office says deputies arrived at the scene and met the suspect in the parking lot.

Deputies found methamphetamine paraphernalia on the suspect, along with the knife.

The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Van Buren County Jail.

The case is still under investigation.

