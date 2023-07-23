Sheriff: 2 hurt, 1 arrested after Silver Lake boating while intoxicated crash

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after a boating crash that hurt two people.
Deputies responded to Silver Lake in Columbia Township around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
They say a 43-year-old man from Illinois was pulling an inflatable raft behind a jet ski when the crash happened.
The man made a turn with the jet ski, causing the raft to swing out and hit a wooden floating dock on the lake.
Both people on the raft, a 15-year-old and a 21-year-old from Illinois, hit the dock during the collision.
The 15-year-old was treated at the scene and released, while the 21-year-old was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Deputies arrested the man for boating while intoxicated.
Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott wants to remind everyone to enjoy the lakes and waterways in a safe and sober fashion.