Sheriff: 2 hurt, 1 arrested after Silver Lake boating while intoxicated crash

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after a boating crash that hurt two people.

Deputies responded to Silver Lake in Columbia Township around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

They say a 43-year-old man from Illinois was pulling an inflatable raft behind a jet ski when the crash happened.

The man made a turn with the jet ski, causing the raft to swing out and hit a wooden floating dock on the lake.

Both people on the raft, a 15-year-old and a 21-year-old from Illinois, hit the dock during the collision.

The 15-year-old was treated at the scene and released, while the 21-year-old was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested the man for boating while intoxicated.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott wants to remind everyone to enjoy the lakes and waterways in a safe and sober fashion.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube